Stem cell deal for ES and ITI Life Sciences

Singapore-based ES Cell International Pte, a regenerative medicine company and provider of products and technologies derived from human embryonic stem (hES) cells, and Scotland's ITI Life Sciences, which funds and manages early-stage research in life sciences, have signed a non-exclusive research licence agreement, the financial details of which were not disclosed.

The licence involves two British patents granted to ESI that cover aspects of hES cell growth and differentiation and will form an important component of the L9.5 million ($18.78 million) Stem Cell Technologies R&D program recently launched by ITI Life Sciences.

Eleanor Mitchell, ITI Life Sciences' acting chief executive, said: "a core element of preparing [the company's] R&D programs is to understand the intellectual property landscape and in-license all appropriate IP likely to affect the development of innovative technologies. ITI then aims to bundle this IP with the technology created from the program and out-license the bundle to commercial partners for the benefit of Scotland's economy. ESI has established itself as a leading innovator in stem cell technologies, some of which will be essential to our recently launched stem cell R&D programme, and I am very pleased we have been able to secure this important licence."