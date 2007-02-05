Friday 22 November 2024

Stem cell deal for ES and ITI Life Sciences

5 February 2007

Singapore-based ES Cell International Pte, a regenerative medicine company and provider of products and technologies derived from human embryonic stem (hES) cells, and Scotland's ITI Life Sciences, which funds and manages early-stage research in life sciences, have signed a non-exclusive research licence agreement, the financial details of which were not disclosed.

The licence involves two British patents granted to ESI that cover aspects of hES cell growth and differentiation and will form an important component of the L9.5 million ($18.78 million) Stem Cell Technologies R&D program recently launched by ITI Life Sciences.

Eleanor Mitchell, ITI Life Sciences' acting chief executive, said: "a core element of preparing [the company's] R&D programs is to understand the intellectual property landscape and in-license all appropriate IP likely to affect the development of innovative technologies. ITI then aims to bundle this IP with the technology created from the program and out-license the bundle to commercial partners for the benefit of Scotland's economy. ESI has established itself as a leading innovator in stem cell technologies, some of which will be essential to our recently launched stem cell R&D programme, and I am very pleased we have been able to secure this important licence."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze