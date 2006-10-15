Friday 22 November 2024

Stem cells give new hope for improving radiation therapy

15 October 2006

A treatment with adult stem cells can reduce the side effects of radiation therapy in mice and rats, according to several presentations at the 25th annual congress of the European Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology. Researchers showed that tissue damaged by radiation heals faster after stem cell therapy.

Speaking at the ESTRO conference, Catherine Verfaillie, director of the Stem Cell Institute of the University Leuven in Belgium, said that stem cells that settle in the organ systems could be stimulated to repair tissue damage.

Rob Coppes of the University Groningen, the Netherlands, presented results from a European Union-sponsored initiative called the FIRST Project, which found that the side effects of a radiation therapy on various healthy tissues, such as skin and mucosa, can be reduced by treatment with adult stem cells. The stem cells migrate to the radiated tissue and support its regeneration. If studies confirm that this stem cell effect also occurs in humans, this would expand the treatment options for tumors because currently-valid radiation dosage limits could be surpassed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze