Strawberries may lower mental deficits of age

An animal study published on-line in the Neurobiology of Aging journal suggests that strawberries and blueberries may help protect against the damage that causes the decline in learning and motor skills commonly seen with aging. The research, which was conducted at the US Department of Agriculture's Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging, found that supplementing the diet with either strawberries or blueberries helped preserve the animals' ability to learn, remember and relearn patterns in a maze.