Strong 1st qtr for Rhein Biotech

Rhein Biotech, which runs its major operations out of the Netherlandsand Germany, has posted a strong increase in sales to 17.4 million euros ($15.5 million) for first-quarter 2001, compared with 2.6 million euros in the like, year-earlier period. Net income went up from just 30,000 euros to 2.1 million euros.
Growth was driven by the firm's Korean subsidiary GreenCross Vaccine Corp, which was acquired in a $110 million deal last year (Marketletter March 13, 2000). Rhein noted that the increased demand from international health organizations for its vaccines has led to a rise in production of hepatitis B antigen at GreenCross, and capacity at the Seoul plant will be doubled by the end of the fourth quarter of this year and tripled by the second quarter of 2002.
Vaccine deal signed with Chiron
