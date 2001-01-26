Friday 22 November 2024

Strong 2000 results for Immunex

26 January 2001

Immunex Corp has reported net income of $154.4 million for the yearended December 31, 2000, on revenues of $861.8 million, reflecting significant growth over 1999, when the company posted net earnings of $44.3 million on revenues of $541.7 million. Sales of Enbrel (etanercept), the company's treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, increased 78% to $652.4 million in 2000, its second full year on the market, while the immune system modulator Leukine (sargramostim) grew 28% over 1999 to $88.3 million.

Net sales of Novantrone (mitoxantrone for injection concentrate) totaled $59.9 million, a rise of 35%. The drug recently received approval from the US Food and Drug Adminstration for the treatment of patients with the secondary-progressive form of multiple sclerosis (Marketletter October 23, 2000). Novantrone was previously indicated for reducing neurologic disability and/or the frequency of clinical relapses with SPMS, as well as the progressive-relapsing and worsening relapsing-remitting forms of the disease.

Immunex' R&D expenses totaled $166.7 million for the year, compared to $126.7 million in 1999, which the firm said reflects a range of new investments in research and product collaborations to expand and accelerate the company's new product pipeline.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze