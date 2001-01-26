Strong 2000 results for Immunex

Immunex Corp has reported net income of $154.4 million for the yearended December 31, 2000, on revenues of $861.8 million, reflecting significant growth over 1999, when the company posted net earnings of $44.3 million on revenues of $541.7 million. Sales of Enbrel (etanercept), the company's treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, increased 78% to $652.4 million in 2000, its second full year on the market, while the immune system modulator Leukine (sargramostim) grew 28% over 1999 to $88.3 million.
Net sales of Novantrone (mitoxantrone for injection concentrate) totaled $59.9 million, a rise of 35%. The drug recently received approval from the US Food and Drug Adminstration for the treatment of patients with the secondary-progressive form of multiple sclerosis (Marketletter October 23, 2000). Novantrone was previously indicated for reducing neurologic disability and/or the frequency of clinical relapses with SPMS, as well as the progressive-relapsing and worsening relapsing-remitting forms of the disease.
Immunex' R&D expenses totaled $166.7 million for the year, compared to $126.7 million in 1999, which the firm said reflects a range of new investments in research and product collaborations to expand and accelerate the company's new product pipeline.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze