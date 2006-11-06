Friday 22 November 2024

Strong 3-year findings for B-MS' Baraclude

6 November 2006

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb reported positive data from a three-year cohort which showed that Baraclude (entecavir) suppressed viral load to undetectable levels in 90% of nucleoside-naive chronic hepatitis B e-antigen (HBeAg) positive patients at week 144 who continued on treatment from week 96.

In this cohort, undetectable HBV DNA levels were defined as less than 300 copies/mL of blood as measured by polymerase chain reaction. The results of this three-year cohort were presented at the 57th annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, held in Boston.

Patients in this long-term cohort had previously received 96 weeks of Baraclude treatment in the ETV-022 study, which compared the efficacy and safety of 0.5mg of the agent versus lamivudine in nucleoside-naive chronic HBeAg-positive subjects. In this three-year cohort , normalization of alanine aminotransferase was noted in 80% of patients at week 144 of therapy. All subjects in this cohort were HBeAg-positive at the end of their treatment in study ETV-022 study: 33% lost HBeAg and 16% achieved HBeAg seroconversion by week 144.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze