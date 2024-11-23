Strong 3rd Qtr For Abbott As It Enters New Markets

One of the first of the US pharmaceutical companies to report financial results for the third quarter of 1996, Abbott Laboratories announced growth in sales and earnings, and a move into new markets.
Duane Burnham, chief executive at Abbott, said: "Abbott's worldwide pharmaceutical business, along with our entrance into the glucose monitoring and diagnostic imaging markets, drove the company's strong performance this quarter. Our results reflect the effectiveness of our strategy to grow through internal product development and market expansion, complemented by external alliances and acquisitions."
Worldwide turnover of $2.6 billion was achieved in the third quarter, up 10.7%. Net income was 10.2% higher at $421 million, and earnings per share were 54 cents, up 12.5%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze