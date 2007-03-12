Strong additional Ph III data for CeNeS' MG6

Cambridge, UK-based CeNeS Pharmaceuticals released additional data from the pivotal Phase III trial of M6G (morphine-6-glucuronide) in post-operative pain, demonstrating that less anti-emetic drugs were required in patients treated with M6G compared with those on morphine, and that M6G exhibited a long duration of analgesia. CeNeS noted that this was the first Phase III study where patients were given a complete pain management program with M6G and the first Phase III trial with nausea and vomiting as primary endpoints.
