Strong animal data for BDSI's Bioral in H5N1 vacc

USA-based BioDelivery Sciences International says that its patented Bioral (nanocochleate) technology is being used to deliver a siRNA therapeutic in a mouse model of influenza. The siRNA being used targets critical gene segments shared by avian influenza (H5N1) while BDSI's licensed and patented Bioral drug-delivery technology encapsulates and protects the selected therapeutic in a nanocrystalline structure termed a "cochleate," all the components of which are naturally-occurring substances.

In the animal model, a single intranasal dose of encochleated siRNA administered four hours after influenza exposure reduced virus titers in the lung by 200 times. Intravenous administration was also carried out in this animal model and, compared to naked (non-encochleated) siRNA, the encochleated siRNA was approximately 25 times more effective in reducing the virus using intravenous systemic delivery, the firm noted.