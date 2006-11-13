Strong animal data for Novavax' flu vaccs

Montreal, Canada-based Novavax has reported strong preclinical data on its novel pandemic influenza vaccine candidates. The firm created four vaccines to protect against four different subtypes of human and avian influenza, including H5N1 and tested them in ferrets, the animal model that is most relevant to human influenza. These virus-like particle vaccines triggered an immune response robust enough to protect against infection at very low administered doses. Novavax plans to begin clinical trials of its pandemic influenza vaccine during the first half of next year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze