Strong animal data for Novavax' flu vaccs

Montreal, Canada-based Novavax has reported strong preclinical data on its novel pandemic influenza vaccine candidates. The firm created four vaccines to protect against four different subtypes of human and avian influenza, including H5N1 and tested them in ferrets, the animal model that is most relevant to human influenza. These virus-like particle vaccines triggered an immune response robust enough to protect against infection at very low administered doses. Novavax plans to begin clinical trials of its pandemic influenza vaccine during the first half of next year.