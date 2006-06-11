Friday 22 November 2024

Strong animal data for Vaxgen's smallpox vacc

11 June 2006

California, USA-based VaxGen has reported encouraging non-clinical data from a study of its attenuated smallpox vaccine candidate, LC16m8. In the trial, all animals innoculated with US drug major Wyeth's Dryvax (smallpox vaccine, dried, calf lymph type) died within seven days after intrathalamic inoculation. In contrast, all animals that received LC16m8 survived for the duration of the study.

VaxGen is developing the agent for use in the USA and elsewhere in partnership with the Chemo-Sero-Therapeutic Research Institute of Kumamoto, Japan, its licensed manufacturer.

The vaccine was initially developed and licensed in Japan to address the need for a smallpox vaccine that was safer than but as effective as conventional, unattenuated vaccines. LC16m8 is administered in Japan as a single dose at the surface of the skin, not by injection. Studies involving approximately 50,000 children were conducted in that country, where the vaccine is currently approved and manufactured commercially.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze