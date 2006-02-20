Strong bioavailability for Arpida's iclaprim

Arpida, a Swiss biotechnology firm focused on treating severe bacterial infections, has successfully completed a Phase I bioavailability study of iclaprim in capsule formulation.

According to the firm, the results show 40% oral bioavailability from the formulation and confirm that oral administration can achieve blood levels comparable with those seen with intravenous forms of the drug.

Arpida says it has completed three Phase I trials with oral iclaprim and a further study to find maximum tolerated dose is on-going. The intravenous form is currently in Phase III for the treatment of complicated skin and skin structure infections, the firm noted.