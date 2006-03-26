Strong data for Alltracel's m.doc

Ireland's Alltracel Pharmaceuticals, a woundcare, oral and cardiovascular health specialist, says that recent clinical data bolsters the utility of its patented m.doc bleeding cessation platform.
According to the Dublin-headquartered firm, two independent scientific studies, published in the journal, International Immunopharmacology, have confirmed new wound healing effects as well as the antimicrobial efficacy of a number of derivatives of its technology. Alltracel says that, in particular, these combined studies confirm that m.doc promotes healing in a number of ways in the wound site, including the stimulation of healing molecules, help in preventing of infection and accelerated skin renewal. The firm noted that independent antimicrobial testing including on bacteria and fungi confirms that the technology meets the US Pharmacopoeia definition of an antimicrobial preparation.
