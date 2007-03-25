Strong data for Epigenomics' CRC screening test

Epigenomics AG, a German cancer molecular diagnostics firm, has reported strong data from its colorectal cancer screening test at the Cambridge Healthtech Institute's inaugural conference, held in San Diego, USA.

The results demonstrate that the sensitive detection of methylated Septin 9 DNA in blood plasma can reliably indicate the presence of colorectal cancers of all stages. Septin 9 combined in a panel with a second DNA methylation biomarker, ALX4, also detects large polyps, Epigenomics noted.

These pre-cancerous lesions have a high likelihood of progressing to malignant tumors. Epigenomics added that its DNA methylation technology is able to detect even a few copies of the methylated forms of these genes in blood plasma samples.