Strong data for H Lundbeck's Ebixa in AD

Copenhagen, Denmark-based drugmaker H Lundbeck says that new data further demonstrate the effectiveness of its drug Ebixa (memantine) in the treatment of moderate-to-severe Alzheimer's disease.

In the meta-analysis of 1,826 subjects from six international Phase III placebo-controlled six-month studies, patients with moderate to severe AD showed statistically-significant benefit in favour of Ebixa treatment over placebo for key AD domains including function, cognition and global performance.

The firm noted that its N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist also significantly prevented clinical worsening of symptoms compared to placebo, which can be seen as a clinically-meaningful treatment goal.