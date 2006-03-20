Strong data for TMC's Angiomax vs heparins

USA-based drugmaker The Medicines Company has welcomed strong results on Angiomax (bivalirudin), a direct thrombin inhibitor with a naturally reversible mechanism of action, in comparison to standard anticoagulant treatment with heparins (unfractionated or low-molecular weight).

Results form the ACUITY study, which were presented as a late-breaking trial at the American College of Cardiology scientific sessiosn held in Atlanta, Georgia, showed that Angiomax monotherapy was better in terms of the net clinical outcome endpoints versus the heparins. Net outcome rates included death, myocardial infarction, revascularization and major bleeding.

John Kelley, the firm's chief operating officer, said that, on the strength of these trial results, he "expects continued Angiomax growth in the cath lab in 2006 and anticipates a future platform in the emergency department." The principal investigator on the 13,800-patient multinational trial, Gregg Stone, said that "ACUITY showed that Angiomax alone is as effective as more complicated dual drug regimens, and results in significantly less bleeding, which means improved outcomes."