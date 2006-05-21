Strong data presented at Paris EuroPCR on Boston's Express and Express 2 stents

USA-based cardiac device maker Boston Scientific says that a study, which appears in the May edition of EuroIntervention, the official scientific journal of the annual Paris Course on Revascularization, further supports the strong performance of the TAXUS Express2 paclitaxel-eluting coronary stent system for the treatment of coronary artery disease in diabetic patients. In the analysis, diabetic patients with the TAXUS stent had significantly lower rates of restenosis and repeat interventions than those who received a bare-metal stent. In separate news announced at the annual Paris EuroPCR, three-year follow-up data from the TAXUS VI clinical trial demonstrated that the safety and efficacy benefits associated with a moderate-release formulation of the TAXUS Express paclitaxel-eluting stent system were maintained at three years. The randomized, double-blind, controlled study of 448 patients at 44 international sites was designed to assess the TAXUS paclitaxel moderate-release system in reducing restenosis in high-risk patients, including long de novo lesions with overlapping stents, small vessels and diabetics.