Strong double-digit rises in 2000 net income and sales for Schering AG

Schering AG of Germany has published preliminary figures for 2000 whichshow a 22% rise in sales to 4.49 billion euros ($4.22 billion) and a net income increase of 20% to 327 million euros. The firm noted that, without taking into account the contributions made by companies acquired over the past 12 months, namely CIS bio International, Diatide and Mitsui Pharmaceuticals, group sales climbed 17%.
Growth was driven by the company's top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Betaferon (interferon beta-1b), which rose 31% to 593 million euros, and Schering notes that 247 million euros of the total came from sales in the USA (+31%). Of the company's other products, fertility control and hormone therapy sales rose 15% to 1.35 billion euros, with major contributions coming from Meliane, a very low-dose oral contraceptive (+26%) and Mirena, Schering's intrauterine hormone-delivery system for long-term fertility control (+17%).
Yasmin makes strong start
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze