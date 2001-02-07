Strong double-digit rises in 2000 net income and sales for Schering AG

Schering AG of Germany has published preliminary figures for 2000 whichshow a 22% rise in sales to 4.49 billion euros ($4.22 billion) and a net income increase of 20% to 327 million euros. The firm noted that, without taking into account the contributions made by companies acquired over the past 12 months, namely CIS bio International, Diatide and Mitsui Pharmaceuticals, group sales climbed 17%.

Growth was driven by the company's top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Betaferon (interferon beta-1b), which rose 31% to 593 million euros, and Schering notes that 247 million euros of the total came from sales in the USA (+31%). Of the company's other products, fertility control and hormone therapy sales rose 15% to 1.35 billion euros, with major contributions coming from Meliane, a very low-dose oral contraceptive (+26%) and Mirena, Schering's intrauterine hormone-delivery system for long-term fertility control (+17%).

Yasmin makes strong start