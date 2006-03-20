Strong efficacy data for Alltracel's m.doc

Dublin, Ireland-headquarered Alltracel Pharmaceuticals says it has successfully developed an effective nanofiber-based delivery platform for its patented m.doc wound-care technology.

According to the firm, its most recent studies on its nanofiber prototypes demonstrate both effective and efficient hemostasis, after nine months of technical evaluation and testing with Alltracel's nanotechnology development partner Elmarco of the Czech Republic.

Alltracel is in talks with existing and new manufacturing partners to incorporate this technology into woundcare delivery systems for both the consumer and professional markets.