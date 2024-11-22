STRONG EXPANSION AT KNOLL IN 1991

The drug-making arm of the German chemical concern BASF, Knoll AG, has reported a 9% expansion of sales worldwide in 1991 to 2.2 billion Deutschemarks ($1.3 billion), compared with a rise of 8.5% in 1990.
In Germany, group sales increased 6% to 1.1 billion marks, while those of the parent company went up 4.3% to 889 million marks. Drugs and active principles made up 84% of world sales amounting to 1.8 billion marks, a rise of 10.4%.
Sales of infusion solutions, dialysis products and medical-technical products, recently sold to Fresenius (Marketletter March 23), went up 10.2% to 183 million marks. Pharmaceutical chemicals sales grew 3.4%.
