Friday 22 November 2024

Strong final Ph II data on AS1404

13 November 2006

UK cancer specialist Antisoma has reported final data from a Phase II trial of its anti-angiogenesis drug candidate, AS1404, in non-small cell lung cancer, at a meeting of European oncologists, held in Prague, the Czech Republic.

Patients who received the small-molecule vascular-disrupting agent in addition to standard chemotherapy had 5.2 months longer median survival (14.0 versus 8.8 months) than that of patients on standard chemotherapy alone. This is one of the largest differences in survival ever reported from a trial combining a novel agent with first-line chemotherapy for lung cancer. Addition of AS1404 reduced the risk of death 27%.

Study participants on AS1404 in addition to standard chemotherapy had 23% increases in both median (5.4 vs 4.4 months) and mean (6.3 vs 5.1 months) time-to-tumor progression compared with standard chemotherapy, according to an updated and final assessment by trial investigators. This analysis was conducted after follow-up of all patients for at least 12 months and shows a greater delay in progression with AS1404 than that reported earlier this year based on interim data from the randomized, placebo-controlled trial.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze