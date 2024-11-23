Strong First Quarter For Roberts

Roberts Pharmaceutical achieved a rise of 53% to $26.3 million inrevenues in the first three months of 1997. The improvement reflects, in part, initial sales of Proamatine (midodrine HCl), the firm's first proprietary pipeline drug, which treats orthostatic hypotension. First-quarter revenues also include sales of Agrylin (anagrelide HCl) for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia (Marketletter March 24).

The firm posted net income of $1.6 million, compared with a net loss of $4.2 million in the first three months of 1996. The loss per share was 4 cents, compared with earnings per share of 22 cents.