Strong First Quarter For Roberts

Roberts Pharmaceutical achieved a rise of 53% to $26.3 million inrevenues in the first three months of 1997. The improvement reflects, in part, initial sales of Proamatine (midodrine HCl), the firm's first proprietary pipeline drug, which treats orthostatic hypotension. First-quarter revenues also include sales of Agrylin (anagrelide HCl) for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia (Marketletter March 24).
The firm posted net income of $1.6 million, compared with a net loss of $4.2 million in the first three months of 1996. The loss per share was 4 cents, compared with earnings per share of 22 cents.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze