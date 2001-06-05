Friday 22 November 2024

Strong fiscal 2001 for LION Bioscience

5 June 2001

LION Bioscience of Germany has posted a 128% rise in revenues for thefiscal year ended March 2001 to 23.3 million euros ($19.7 million) while net loss for the period increased 7% to 13.5 million euros. The company said that it was pleased with its performance, especially given "a downturn in the economy and a negative reversal of the trends on the international stock exchanges for technology stocks." LION's results exceeded analysts' estimates, and the firm itself had previously expected to post revenues of 18.5 million euros.

Trega acquisition the highlight

R&D expenses for the reporting period increased 101% to 30.9 million euros, while general administrative costs were up 71% to 12.7 million euros. Looking back at the year, the firm said that it had successfully expanded its business activities in all major regions, especially in the USA where LION acquired Trega Biosciences (Marketletter January 1 and 8). LION concluded by saying that it is optimistic about its growth levels for the coming year, and that revenues should be around double that of fiscal 2001.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze