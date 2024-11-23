Strong Growth At AHP At Start Of 1996

American Home Products recorded net income for the 1996 first quarter of $489.4 million and earnings per share of $1.55. Excluding the net gain of $623.9 million in the first quarter of 1995, net income rose 22.7%, and EPS advanced 19.2%.

Turnover for the quarter was $3.6 billion, up 4%. The following table shows results by major product category and industrial segment.

Sales % Rise- % Rise* (millions) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pharmaceuticals 1,962.1 - +5 Consumer health care 475.4 - +7 Medical devices 346.1 +23 +2 Total health care 2,783.6 +3 +5 Agricultural products 635.9 +9 +9 Food products 227.2 +18 +18 Net Sales 3,646.8 +4 +6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- - As reported * Pro forma