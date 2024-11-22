Strong Growth For Beiersdorf Outside Germany

Sales growth at German pharmaceutical company Beiersdorf in 1994 came mainly from outside Germany. Group sales were ahead 8.2% to 5.1 billion Deutschemarks ($3.6 billion). Of this, sales outside Germany were around 3.2 billion marks, up 10.2%, representing 64% of the total. Domestic sales were around 1.8 billion marks, up 4.8%.
Group net profits in 1994 were 207.8 million marks, advancing 15.8%. Earnings per share were up 13.8% to 47.9 marks. The company said that profits grew faster than sales during the year, which was considered to be a "successful" one because of "restrained" increases in material and personnel costs.
