Strong in vivo data for Algeta's radioactive MAb

Oslo, Norway-based Algeta ASA, a therapeutics firm dedicated to novel anticancer agents based on active radionuclides, has reported study data demonstrating the potential of monoclonal antibodies labeled with alpha-emitting radionuclides for the targeting and treatment of cancer.

Through the application of the firm's proprietary TH-1 Therapeutic Antibody Enhancement technology, it has shown in vivo that a Thorium-227 conjugate of the chimeric MAb rituximab retains immunoreactivity against human CD20-positive cells and its biodistribution properties are compatible with therapeutic MAbs developed for cancer.