Strong in vivo PD data for ReNeuron's ReN004

UK stem cell specialist ReNeuron says that initial in vivo testing of its ReN004 candidate stem cell lines shows them to have attributes that may favor the reversal of the neurological deficits seen in Parkinson's disease.

The human cell lines were generated using ReNeuron's patented c-mycERTAM stem cell expansion technology and were pre-screened for both genetic stability and their ability to differentiate into tyrosine hydroxylase-expressing neurons. TH is a marker for a dopaminergic stem cell phenotype, which is deficient in patients suffering from PD.

According to the firm, all of the cell lines showed good survival four weeks post-implantation into the appropriate regions of the rodent brain. One of the cell lines showed up-regulation of TH-expressing neurons in the graft area, indicating the potential for functional efficacy in a preclinical model. The company is undertaking further studies with its ReN004 stem cell lines to assess their potential in further animal models of PD and hopes to report results from these trials later this year.