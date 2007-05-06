Strong mouse data for AVI's NeuGene flu drugs

Oregon, USA-based AVI BioPharma presented strong preclinical data demonstrating effectiveness of its NeuGene antisense compounds against seasonal influenza A virus in mice, at the 20th International Conference on Antiviral Research, held in Palm Springs, California, USA.

In experiments sponsored by AVI and conducted at Tulane University School of Medicine and the US Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), mice were pretreated with antisense phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomers (PMOs), and then infected with two different strains of influenza A (H3N2 and H1N1). Treated mice showed significantly reduced clinical signs (weight loss) and increased survival compared to control-treated and untreated mice.

In addition, PMO-treated mice showed significantly reduced viral titer (to below limit of detection) in comparison to untreated mice. Histological examination of the lungs showed that treated mice had reduced pathology when examined for infiltrating cells or alveolar damage.