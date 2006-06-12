Strong outpatient findings with Abbott's glucose monitor

US health care major Abbott says that strong data on its FreeStyle Navigator Continuous Glucose Monitoring System were presented at the 66th annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association. The findings are from two new studies that met the predefined endpoints designed to assess the accuracy, safety and efficacy of the investigational device, which is currently under review by US regulators.
According to Abbott, in a National Institutes of Health-funded DirecNet trial of 30 children (aged four to 17) in both in-patient and out-patient settings, the FreeStyle Navigator system's accuracy and precision were sustained for five days of wear and were similar in different insertion locations throughout the body. In addition, its accuracy was similar during in-patient use and when used at home; it was also accurate during exercise and after meals, the firm noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze