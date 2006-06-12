Friday 22 November 2024

Strong outpatient findings with Abbott's glucose monitor

12 June 2006

US health care major Abbott says that strong data on its FreeStyle Navigator Continuous Glucose Monitoring System were presented at the 66th annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association. The findings are from two new studies that met the predefined endpoints designed to assess the accuracy, safety and efficacy of the investigational device, which is currently under review by US regulators.

According to Abbott, in a National Institutes of Health-funded DirecNet trial of 30 children (aged four to 17) in both in-patient and out-patient settings, the FreeStyle Navigator system's accuracy and precision were sustained for five days of wear and were similar in different insertion locations throughout the body. In addition, its accuracy was similar during in-patient use and when used at home; it was also accurate during exercise and after meals, the firm noted.

