Strong Performance By Astra In First Half

Astra of Sweden achieved pretax earnings in the first six months of 1994 of 4.5 billion Swedish kroner ($592.65 million), up 23%. Operating earnings grew 37% to 4.42 billion kroner and earnings per share were 5.22 kroner, up 21%. Sales in the first half amounted to 13.33 billion kroner, up 26%.
Astra said that sales of its antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole) continue to increase rapidly. The largest markets for the product are the UK, France and Germany. During the first half, sales of Losec were ahead 41% to 4.64 billion kroner. Combined sales of Losec including licensees' sales amounted to 8.14 billion kroner. Cardiovascular sales grew rapidly, partly due to recovery of the German market.
Sales By Product Group Product group Sales % Change Gastrointestinal 4,718 +41 Respiratory 2,965 +17 Cardiovascular 2,457 +25 Local anesthetics 1,638 +30 Anti-infectives 603 +2 Medical devices 250 +24 Other products 701 +5 Sales in million kroner for first half of 1994.
