Strong Performance By Hungary's Egis In 1996

Hungarian pharmaceutical company Egis achieved gross and net profits of5.58 billion forint ($31.7 million) in 1996, up 14% on the previous year. Operating profits totaled 4.97 billion forint, an increase of 23.2%, reports MTI Econews.

Sales in 1996 amounted to 24.69 billion forint, up 24.6%, and exports grew 25% to just over 11 billion forint. Turnover of packaged medicines last year was 20 billion forint, accounting for 82.3% of total sales, while turnover of active ingredients was 3.9 billion forint, or 16% of total sales. Revenues from nutritional supplements accounted for 1% of the total.

Of the packaged (ie finished) medicines turnover, cardiovascular drugs represented 48.5%, and respiratory products accounted for 14% of the total.