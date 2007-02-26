Strong Ph I data for Teverelix LA

Edinburgh, UK-based Ardana has reported strong initial results from an early-stage study in male subjects of its lead drug candidate, the gonadotrophin-releasing hormone antagonist, Teverelix Long-Acting, which is being developed for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. This is the first trial to be completed under an Investigational New Drug application for Teverelix LA.
This open-label, Phase I study involved 22 normal-weight men with a Body Mass Index between 18.5 and 25, and 22 obese subjects with a BMI greater than 30. All of them received Teverelix LA administered as a single subcutaneous injection. According to Ardana, study results suggest that, over an eight-week period, there were no differences between the groups in terms of both the pharmacokinetics of Teverelix LA and its effect on testosterone suppression.
