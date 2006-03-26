Strong Ph I/II data for Cell Thera's pixantrone

USA-based Cell Therapeutics has reported strong preliminary results from a Phase I/II trial of its cancer drug candidate pixantrone in 64 patients with relapsed aggressive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The two-part study was designed to test the agent's effectiveness in a combination known as CPOP, in which pixantrone replaces doxorubicin in the standard CHOP regimen (a combination of cyclophosphamide, vincristine, prednisone and doxorubicin; the standard-of-care for newly-diagnosed aggressive NHL).

According to the study's findings, the CPOP regimen was highly-effective, with complete response/unconfirmed complete response rates of 41% and 43% and overall response rates of 71% and 77%, in the Phase I and II components of the study, respectively.