Strong Ph I/II data for Cell Thera's pixantrone

USA-based Cell Therapeutics has reported strong preliminary results from a Phase I/II trial of its cancer drug candidate pixantrone in 64 patients with relapsed aggressive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
The two-part study was designed to test the agent's effectiveness in a combination known as CPOP, in which pixantrone replaces doxorubicin in the standard CHOP regimen (a combination of cyclophosphamide, vincristine, prednisone and doxorubicin; the standard-of-care for newly-diagnosed aggressive NHL).
According to the study's findings, the CPOP regimen was highly-effective, with complete response/unconfirmed complete response rates of 41% and 43% and overall response rates of 71% and 77%, in the Phase I and II components of the study, respectively.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
