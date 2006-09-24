Strong Ph IIa data for CeNeS' diabetic neuropathic pain drug

The UK's CeNeS Pharmaceuticals presented strong data on its drug candidate CNS 5161 at the 42nd annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, held in Copenhagen, Denmark, from a Phase IIa study completed in June 2005 supporting the results from a proof-of-concept trial indicating an analgesic effect, especially in patients with diabetic neuropathic pain.

According to the firm, further studies planned for 2007 will investigate the clinical effects of the agent in diabetic neuropathic pain. CeNeS and its partner, USA-based Ergomed, plan to complete a placebo-controlled, double-blind, three-way cross-over, acute study to compare the efficacy and safety of two doses of the drug (250mg and 500mg) in 75 diabetic neuropathy patients with chronic, intractable neuropathic pain.

CeNeS noted that drug treatments for neuropathic pain represent a significant area of unmet medical need and a growing market opportunity that is currently worth $2.0 billion each year worldwide.