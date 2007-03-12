Strong Ph IIa data for Transition's E1-I.N.T

The USA's Transition Therapeutics has reported strong interim safety, tolerability and efficacy data from exploratory Phase IIa trials in which type 1 and 2 diabetes patients received daily treatments of its first-in-class gastrin-based diabetes regenerative product, E1-I.N.T. for four weeks and were followed for six months post-treatment.

Data from the trial in type 2 diabetes patients demonstrated that the agent significantly lowered blood glucose levels for those using metformin with/without thiazolidinediones (TZD). Type 2 diabetes patients showed improvements in multiple important measures of blood glucose control including HbA1c and fasting blood glucose. HbA1c levels decreased an average of 0.97% (p=0.0273) and 1.12% (p=0.0273) in months two and three, respectively, in those with baseline HbA1c levels greater than or equal to 7%.