Strong Ph IIa efficacy data for Anacor's AN0128

Anacor Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held US drugmaker, has reported promising data from a Phase IIa study of AN0128, its novel topical anti-inflammatory drug candidate for atopic dermatitis, a disease affecting approximately 15 million US citizens.
The multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled study enrolled 103 subjects with mild-to-moderate disease at eight clinical centers. At the end of the four-week treatment period, the study demonstrated that 47% of those with moderate atopic dermatitis treated with AN0128 exhibited at least a two-grade improvement, as measured by the investigator static global assessment scale, and were judged by investigators to be "clear" or "almost clear" of disease. 29% of patients on the vehicle cream reached the same endpoint. AN0128 was well tolerated at the site of application, Anacor noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze