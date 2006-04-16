Strong preclinical data for Amarin's Miraxion

UK drugmaker Amarin Corp says that promising data from two preclinical studies of its drug candidate Miraxion (ultra pure ethyl-EPA) were presented at the 58th annual American Academy of Neurology Conference, held in San Diego, California.
According to the London-based firm, these studies demonstrated that Miraxion improved learning and memory, had multiple neuroprotective effects and improved cell viability, thereby slowing neuronal apoptosis, which is associated with a number of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Huntington's diseases.
The agent is currently undergoing two Phase III clinical trials in HD under a Special Protocol Assessment agreed with the US Food and Drug Administration and has been granted fast-track designation by the agency. It is also in Phase II trials for depressive disorders and in preclinical development for PD.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
