Strong preclinical data for Amarin's Miraxion

UK drugmaker Amarin Corp says that promising data from two preclinical studies of its drug candidate Miraxion (ultra pure ethyl-EPA) were presented at the 58th annual American Academy of Neurology Conference, held in San Diego, California.

According to the London-based firm, these studies demonstrated that Miraxion improved learning and memory, had multiple neuroprotective effects and improved cell viability, thereby slowing neuronal apoptosis, which is associated with a number of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Huntington's diseases.

The agent is currently undergoing two Phase III clinical trials in HD under a Special Protocol Assessment agreed with the US Food and Drug Administration and has been granted fast-track designation by the agency. It is also in Phase II trials for depressive disorders and in preclinical development for PD.