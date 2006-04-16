Strong preclinical data for Antisoma's AS1411

UK-based cancer drug developer Antisoma says that its aptamer drug AS1411 reduced tumor growth in xenograft models of both renal and lung cancers, according to data presented at the American Association of Cancer Research's annual meeting, held in Washington DC.
The firm noted that the effects were statistically-significant and seen at doses comparable to those used in clinical trial patients, adding that the findings support its strategy of enrolling additional patients with renal and lung cancers into an extended Phase I trial.
