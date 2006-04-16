Strong preclinical data for ReNeuron's ReN003

UK-based stem cell specialist ReNeuron has reported postitive initial survival efficacy data from its ReN003 stem cell program for diseases of the retina. According to the firm, the evaluation showed expansion of human retinal progenitor cells with markers of photoreceptors over multiple population doublings, adding that the progenitors were able to engraft and protect the photoreceptor layer of the retina from degeneration in a retinal dystrophic model.

In order to further its ReN003 retinal stem cell program, ReNeuron has entered into a collaborative research agreement with the Schepens Eye Research Institute at Harvard Medical School, Boston, USA, which aims to establish the key conditions for growing retinal stem cell lines that can be developed into a scalable, efficacious and safe therapy that utilizes ReNeuron's proprietary c-mycERTAM expansion technology.