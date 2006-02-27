Strong results for B&L/pSivida's Retisert

Australian bionanotechnology firm pSivida has welcomed encouraging preliminary three-year follow-up data from Bausch & Lomb's multicenter, randomized, controlled clinical trial of the intravitreal drug implant Retisert for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.
USA-based eye health care giant B&L, which exclusively licensed the agent from pSivida, conducted the study in hospitals across the USA. 197 patients were randomized to receive either the standard-of-care (repeat laser or observation) or a Retisert implant.
The evaluation concluded that significantly more patients with the Retisert surgical implant had improved visual acuity (of three or more lines on an eye chart) than those receiving standard of care.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
