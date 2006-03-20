Friday 22 November 2024

Strong results for B-MS/Otsuka's Abilify

20 March 2006

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb and Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical says that their co-devloped antipsychotic, Abilify (aripiprazole) demonstrated statistically-superior effectiveness to the standard of care in schizophrenia.

Data presented at the 14th European Congress of Psychiatry, held in Nice, France, show that the agent was more effective than the standard drugs olanzapine, quetiapine and risperidone, as measured by the Investigator Assessment Questionnaire total score, based on 10 different factors.

In this study, people with schizophrenia treated with Abilify experienced significantly less weight gain, improved lipid profiles, sexual function and overall quality-of-life compared to those treated with SOC antipsychotics. The firms stressed that significantly more patients in the Abilify group than the SOC arm whose symptoms were not controlled by their previous antipsychotic or who experienced tolerability issues, reported that Abilify was much better than their prior medication, but noted that no comparisons were made with any of the individual products included in the SOC category.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze