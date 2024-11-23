Strong Results In First Half For Richter Gedeon

- Hungarian pharmaceutical firm Richter Gedeon has announced net profits for the first six months of 1996 of $45.4 million, an increase of 11.8% on the like, year- earlier period, according to MTI Econews. First-half net sales advanced 9.6% to $125.7 million. Turnover in Hungary rose 35.7% to just over 6 billion forint ($39.4 million). The firm has a 9% stake in the domestic pharmaceutical market, making it the largest stakeholder in that market.
Exports accounted for 66.4% of RG's total sales, rising 9.2% to $83.4 million. The firm increased its exports to all its foreign markets, with exports to the Commonwealth of Independent States rising 6.7% to $33.5 million. Exports to eastern European countries were $17 million, ahead 12.6%, and to other foreign markets exports grew 10% to $32.9 million.
RG is understood to be looking to expand its distribution network in the second half of the year, and may establish a subsidiary in Russia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze