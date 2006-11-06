Strong safety and efficacy data for ChimeriVax-JE

Cambridge, UK-based Acambis has reported positive results from a pivotal Phase III safety trial of ChimeriVax-JE, its investigational single-dose vaccine against Japanese encephalitis, along with encouraging preliminary data from a separate, Phase III efficacy trial.
The pivotal Phase III multicenter randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled trial evaluated the safety and tolerability of ChimeriVax-JE in 2,004 healthy adults. The total number of subjects reporting adverse events was comparable between those vaccinated with ChimeriVax-JE and people on placebo.
A pivotal efficacy trial was designed to test the non-inferiority of ChimeriVax-JE to a licensed JE vaccine, JE-VAX. While the study is still blinded, early serology data indicate an overall seroconversion rate of approximately 98% in evaluable subjects receiving either a single dose of ChimeriVax-JE or three doses of JE-VAX.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze