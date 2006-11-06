Strong safety and efficacy data for ChimeriVax-JE

Cambridge, UK-based Acambis has reported positive results from a pivotal Phase III safety trial of ChimeriVax-JE, its investigational single-dose vaccine against Japanese encephalitis, along with encouraging preliminary data from a separate, Phase III efficacy trial.

The pivotal Phase III multicenter randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled trial evaluated the safety and tolerability of ChimeriVax-JE in 2,004 healthy adults. The total number of subjects reporting adverse events was comparable between those vaccinated with ChimeriVax-JE and people on placebo.

A pivotal efficacy trial was designed to test the non-inferiority of ChimeriVax-JE to a licensed JE vaccine, JE-VAX. While the study is still blinded, early serology data indicate an overall seroconversion rate of approximately 98% in evaluable subjects receiving either a single dose of ChimeriVax-JE or three doses of JE-VAX.