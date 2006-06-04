Strong six month data for Sorin's Janus stent

The Milan, Italy-based Sorin Group, Europe's largest medical technology company specializing in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, presented strong six-month clinical trial results from its e-Janus international real-world registry, which it says show strong benefits of its Janus tacrolimus-eluting Carbostent in the high-risk subgroup of patients with acute myocardial infarction.
The data, presented at the annual Paris Course on Revascularization on May 25, evaluated the product in the overall population of people who had completed the six-month follow-up, of which 28.4% were diabetic patients, 50.4% were people with multivessel disease and 23% of subjects presented with an AMI.
The Italian firm highlighted the "outstanding results achieved in the 238 AMI patients subset," with a 6.3% major adverse cardiovascular events rate at six-month follow-up, target lesion revascularization rate of 4.6% and, more importantly, a late stent thrombosis rate of 0% was also reached, which Sorin concludes reinforces the excellent safety profile of the thromboresistant Janus platform.
