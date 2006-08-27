Friday 22 November 2024

Studies confirm utility of Monogram's Trofile assay

27 August 2006

USA-based Monogram Biosciences has reported four studies at the 16th International AIDS Conference, held in Toronto, Canada, which it says demonstrate the utility and clinical significance of its Trofile co-receptor tropism assay, which is able to directly and accurately determine whether a patient's virus is able to gain entry into cells via the CCR5 or CXCR4 co-receptor. This means that it could become useful efficacy predictors for the emerging class of drugs which block entrythrough these receptors, such as Schering-Plough's CCR5 antagonist, vicrivirocor.

At the conference, Monogram presented Phase IIb trial results showing that patients identified by its Trofile assay as having virus utilizing only the CCR5 co-receptor demonstrated clinical responses to vicriviroc. The assay has also been used for patient selection in Pfizer's Phase III trial of maraviroc, another investigational CCR5 antagonist, and the firm is collaborating with the US giant to make its co-receptor tropism assay available for patient use ahead of the drug's approval by US and European regulators.

In a second Monogram study presented in Toronto, the assay accurately measured the tropism of 46 well-characterized strains of HIV-1 that included multiple subtypes (CCR5, CXCR4, or dual/mixed tropism).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze