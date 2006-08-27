Study advocates early use of VTD in post prostatectomy therapy

UK specialty drugmaker Plethora Solutions says that newly published research confirms that early post-surgical use of vacuum therapy devices, such as its ErecAid product, enables a more rapid return to levels of preoperative sexual function. The firm said that the data, which were presented at the World Congress of Endourology held in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, demonstrated that early initiation of vacuum therapy following radical prostatectomy improved the recovery of sexual function and penile length.

The findings are derived from a study carried out at the University of Minnesota, which compared initiation of vacuum pump usage one and three months after surgery. The results showed that less patients in the early use group suffered erectile dysfunction at three and six months, when compared with the late group. This supports earlier studies which suggested that early rehabilitation reduces nerve damage and the impact of ED.