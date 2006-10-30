Study shows benefits of Garli-Eze to CV health

In a presentation at the annual meeting of the American College of Nutrition, USA-based bioactives developer Nutra Products discussed the results of a study of Garli-Eze, its garlic-based supplement that is designed to help maintenance of cardiovascular health. The firm explained that the product is capable of delivering allicin, the active component in garlic, in similar quantities to that of fresh garlic macerate, without any of the associated "unsocial responses."
The study, which was conducted by leading researcher Larry Lawson, was first published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. Dr Lawson employed highly sensitive analytical methods to confirm the high level absorption of allicin that occurred after ingestion of the product. The company's chief technical officer, Rick Falkenberg, said that it was the firm's contention that high levels of allicin, delivered directly to the gastrointestinal tract, are of benefit in ensuring CV health, adding that the trial proved that the product's protective coating enabled it to avoid degradation by stomach acid, thereby ensuring its absorption by the body.
