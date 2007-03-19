Sucampo initiates post-marketing assessment of Amitiza

USA-based drug developer Sucampo Pharmaceuticals says it has initiated two post-approval clinical studies of its Chronic Idiopathic Constipation drug Amitiza (lubiprostone) in patients suffering either renal or hepatic impairment.
The product, which received Food and Drug Administration approval early last year (Marketletter February 13, 2006), is being assessed for its effect on patients with varying degrees of compromized kidney and liver function as part of the FDA's post-marketing requirements.
