Successful Flotation Of Gedeon Richter

The Hungarian State Holding Company, AVRt, has completed the flotation of the country's largest pharmaceutical company, Gedeon Richter, with a private placement in Europe. The roadshow to sell shares in the company targeted Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Vienna, and London.
Richard Csabay of the AVRt told the Marketletter that 4,413,512 shares were sold on international markets at a price of 1,330 forint ($12.30) per share, and that the Hungarian Credit Bank acquired 37,100 of them.
The AVRt now holds a 62.5% stake in Gedeon Richter; it held an 86.9% stake before the placement. The sale of the shares, which is being combined with a capital increase, should bring Richter around $52.4 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze