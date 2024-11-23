Sugen Files IND For SU101/BCNU Trial

- Sugen has filed an Investigational New Drug application with theUS Food and Drug Administration to begin a Phase I/II clinical trial with SU101 in combination with BCNU (standard therapy) for the first-line treatment of malignant glioma. In preclinical studies, the combination therapy was found to be significantly more effective than either drug alone, with no additive toxicities observed. The data from these studies are expected to be published later this year, according to the company.